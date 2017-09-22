Peter Mawanga’s new song drops this weekend

Malawi’s Afro sounds captain Peter Mawanga is on the verge of massaging the heart with new music following another productive schedule of studio sessions.

The singer will on Saturday release a single entitled “Silira” off his forthcoming Nyanja Vibes album.

He explained the single in a telephone interview with Malawi24 on Thursday.

Mawanga said he was motivated by love ties to his wife and parents, to produce the song.

“I produced this song in celebration of my 6 years of marriage, also to appreciate my parents for the love,” said Mawanga

The Amakhala Ku Blantyre hit maker added that it’s worth admiration to stay in marriage satisfactorily and to raise children to become responsible, hence labeling the song Silira (admire).

Silira and other songs in the collection were crafted in the United States of America (USA). This was done during his music tour of the USA. He produced the whole album by himself.

The Lilongwe based artist assures his fans of having the Nyanja Vibes album anytime from now. Silira is the first appetiser in readiness for the album.

When asked if he has any plans for videos, Peter sounded hesitant as he said his current focus is on tours.

In the yet to be released album, he maintains the local flavour that gives his music an identity.