Three arrested for K2 million worth of ivory

Kanengo Police Station is keeping in custody three men for illegal possession of ivory.

According to Kanengo Police Station Public Relations Officer Laban Makalani the three were arrested on Monday 18 September at Kanengo Industrial Area following a tip-off.

He identified the suspects as David Nyadani, 39; Mike Joseph, 37 and 49 year old Wisdom Milosi.

Makalani said the law enforcers managed to arrest the three after one of the suspects who is a resident of Namitete (Lilongwe) had travelled to Kanengo in search for a market.

“A team of police officers managed to apprehend the 3 who were found with a piece of Ivory worthy K2, 310, 000.00,” he explained.

The three suspects have been charged with the offence of Illegal Possession of Protected Species and Dealing in Government Trophies contrary to section 86(1) and 91 of the Wildlife act.

They are expected to appear before court soon.