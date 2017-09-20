RFP organizes academic, spiritual conference

One of the country’s religious grouping, Raised For a Purpose (RFP) ministries has organized a countrywide academic and spiritual conference next month.

This is according to the ministry’s senior pastor, Aubrey Mwasinga, who was speaking at a press briefing in Blantyre on Tuesday.

Pastor Mwasinga said the conference is being called International Grand conference which has been divided into two sections: spiritual and career.

He said the conference will be held in Lilongwe at Bingu International Conference Center (BICC) on 1st October.

According to Mwasinga, the conference is aimed at imparting spiritual and career knowledge to everyone who will attend.

The pastor further said the conference has the potential of reducing corruption cases in the country claiming people who do corruption do that because they are not supported with financial and spiritual knowledge.

He disclosed that the guest of honour is a Zimbabwean lady, Maria Muhandira, who will share both spiritual and academic knowledge to Malawians who will attend the conference.