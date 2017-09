Lilongwe City Council Deputy Mayor Juliana Kaduya who was an active ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member has joined the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Kaduya announced his joining of MCP during a political rally currently underway in Malawi capital, Lilongwe.

According to MCP Secretary General Mkaka, Kaduya has been followed by other 60 members from DPP.

More to follow….