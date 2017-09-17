Malawi’s upside down flag at UN causes social media storm

A purported Malawian flag at the United Nations headquarters in New York has become the centre of social media talk.

Malawian netizens have since made a meal out of the flag which is hoisted upside down at the world stage at which President Peter Mutharika is currently for the UN General Assembly.

Commentators have mostly said that the flag being hoisted upside down is just symbolic of the state of things in the country.

However, some quarters have dismissed the poetic justice talk and have insisted that it is just a human error that led to the flag being held upside down and Malawians should stop reading too much into the error.

Other quarters still have dismissed the upside down flag as ‘fake news’, generated through image manipulation.