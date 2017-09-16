Blantyre United players down tools

As if their ongoing Tnm Super League relegation woes are not enough cause for headache, Blantyre United management on Thursday got a shocker when the club’s players communicated they will no longer kick the ball until their perks are doubled.

While two senior players we talked to declined to comment on the matter, club general secretary Anthony Kafuwa confirmed.

Said Kafuwa: “towards the end of the first round of the Super League the players summoned the executive committee demanding that their monthly upkeep and training allowance as well as game bonus be doubled. We reasoned with them that the club cannot meet such demands in its current financial state as it is operating without a sponsor.”

As management thought that the matter was all but sorted, the players on Thursday called for a follow up meeting which none of the executive committee members attended saying they were attending to other issues as they got informed of the meeting at short notice.

A delegated team manager was snubbed as the players demanded an audience with at least a member of the executive committee.

They however proceeded with their own caucus where a decision was made and passed on to the executive committee that effective Thursday, September 14 they will be staging a boycott until their demands are met.

In response Kafuwa said: “The club will not die because of such threats. If they reconsider their position the door for more negotiations is open but doubling the perks can only happen when we secure some sponsorship.”

United who are on bye in the Super League this weekend sit second from bottom with 11 points from 17 fixtures.