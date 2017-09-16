We know how to handle Bullets – Chitipa United

Struggling Chitipa United who play Nyasa Big Bullets today have said they know how to get points off the Blantyre giants.

Chitipa and Bullets will meet in a Super League second round encounter today.

Chitipa General Secretary Marshall Mwenechanya told Malawi24 that the game is crucial since they want many points in order to survive relegation.

“We are going to fight and hunt for points. Bullets is not a new team to us, we played a goalless draw with them in the first round so we know how to handle them.

“It’s time to bring in results in order for the team to remain in the Super League, hope our supporters will now smile,” said Mwenechanya.

Chitipa United will play Bullets on Saturday before meeting Azam Tigers on Sunday at Chilomoni Stadium.

The Chitipa based team lost to Civil Sporting Club last week Saturday and still remain at the bottom of the league table with 11 points from 16 games.

In other Super League encounters, Mzuzu based soldiers Moyale Barracks are in Central Region where they are going to play Civil Sporting Club on Saturday in Lilongwe before meeting Masters Security on Sunday at Dedza Stadium.

Assistant coach Charles Kamanga said they are in the capital to collect points.

The Kaning’ina Soldiers beat Red Lions last week Sunday to take their points tally to 25.