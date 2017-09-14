Reverend jailed for rape

A court in Rumphi has sentenced a 42-year-old reverend to 14 years in jail for raping a girl under the age of 16.

The pastor has been identified as Reverend Chiowa Banda.

Rumphi Police Prosecutor Maurice Chinseu told the court that the rape happened when the rapist was at Luzi manse in the district.

After Banda was found guilty, Chinseu asked the court to slap him with a long prison sentence since as a pastor he was entrusted by the community to guide, counsel and protect young girls but he decided to rape one of them.

Rumphi First Grade Magistrate Cuthbert Phiri said he felt very sorry for the reverend for the acts the pastor portrayed to the community hence he found it relevant to send the rapist to the gaol to deter other would be offenders.

The magistrate slapped Banda with 14 years imprisonment with hard labour for sexually molesting the girl.

Banda comes from Chiswamphira village in T/A Kabunduli in Nkhatabay