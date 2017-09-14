Referees shun Ekwendeni United

Referees under Northern Region Referees Committee (NRCC) have agreed to punish Ekwendeni United after the club’s supporters assaulted a referee.

According to the NRCC, its referees will not officiate any Simama League games at Ekwendeni United’s home ground because doing so puts lives of referees.

This follows an incident on Saturday when Ekwendeni United manhandled referee James Chisunkha, leaving him unconscious. He was later admitted at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

In a letter dated 11th September 2017, addressed to Northern region football Association (NRFA) and signed by NRCC General Secretary Clement Kanduku, the referees says Ekwendeni should be playing home games at another ground.

“We would like to inform you that with effect from today Monday 11/09/2017 no referee will be assigned to officiate Simama League match at Ekwendeni. No Referee will be assigned to officiate any match involving Ekwendeni United until further notice.

“All matches involving Ekwendeni will only be officiated if they are playing at any other venue except Ekwendeni,” says the letter.

NRCC says last weekend’s events at the game between Ekwendeni United and Fish Eagles would have cost the lives of referees.

“This is a sign that there is no security for referees,” says the letter.

The committee has also accused NRFA of causing violent incidents at football grounds.

“The region learnt with regret that sentiments that contributed the fracas came from senior official from your committee. We expect that your office will act at the earliest time possible,” says Kanduku the letter.

NRFA is yet to release its report on the incident.