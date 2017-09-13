Happy families source of national security – IG’s wife

Wife to Inspector General of Malawi Police Service Ruth Kachama has urged all police officers’ wives in the country to manage their families well saying happy families are a source of national security.

Speaking to over one hundred and eighty police officers’ wives and female officers at Mchinji Police Station on September 11 , Kachama said behind any successful man there is a woman.

During the event, Kachama inspected a number of pavilions which the women erected demonstrating some of the activities which they do when they meet such as sewing, extraction of different kind of juices and baking.

Kachama encouraged all women to strive for such kind of good home craft management if happy families are to be achieved.

She emphasized the need for all women to have an eagle eye through having good visions and think of other sources of income generating activities.

“Unless you start to be more transparent to your husbands from any kind of business you do and being accountable for all family transactions, home management cannot be a key for happy families,” she said.

Kachama further encouraged the women to develop a saving culture while on the other hand consider God first in their respective houses.

She advised them to ensure their families are well bonded with natural love and affection. She also urged them to continue with education and to participate in various kinds of sports disciplines as one way of achieving good health.