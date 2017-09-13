Incredible: 48 junior golfers take part in Sparc Systems golf tourney

After sponsoring a senior golf tourney at Blantyre Sports Club, Sparc Systems Limited funded another tournament which involved youngsters at the same venue where 48 junior golfers took part.
The event was hailed by Golf Union of Malawi Development coach Dingani Chirwa who said the number is the biggest to have been recorded in junior tournament in recent times.
“This is encouraging and we applaud parents for taking an interest in junior golf. The golfers are learning things very quickly and you will be surprised with how some of these players will perform in the years to come,” said Chirwa.
The company’s Technical Sales Manager Alena Chiwaya said they want to help build the future of golf in the country.
“Recently, we supported junior tennis because we were impressed with their strategic plan. Now we are also investing in the junior golf as some of us started golf two or three years ago and we expect miracles to win yet we didn’t master the sport at a tender age. Our mission is like in two or three years, we should produce good golfers. As a Malawian firm, we are trying to show that Malawians can support each other to improve the standards of different sport codes in the country,” she explained.
Below are the full results of the junior golf tourney:
Name DOB Gross Score H/C Nett Position
Carlo Van der Walt 7/11/2007 98 27 71
Akuzike Kumsinda 10/9/2006 107 36 71
Mungasulwa Kyumba 13/04/2006 111 36 75
Johnathan 114 36 78
John Paul Suzi-Banda 27/06/2007 116 36 80
Gibrael Lambat 118 36 82
Muhammed Bhana 118 36 82
Abrar Malida 118 36 82
Killian Mmangeni 15/02/2007 118 34 84
Adrian Mwale 121 35 86
Benjamin 130 36 94
Wanangwa 133 36 97
Andrico Oelofse 16/10/2009 143 36 107
Chisomo Paul 165 165
18 holes Girls
Talumba Ntamba 9/6/2007 111 36 75 2
Vanessa Mtupa 125 30 95 6
Quasira Lambat 113 33 80 3
Ashley Chirwa 124 36 88 5
Zitha Rodrick 97 26 71 1
Juliana Rodrick 117 36 81 4
9 holes boys
Meer Mamtora 8/7/2008 140
Ricky Chikwekwe 1/5/2009 69
Joshua Suzi Banda 6/11/2009 63
Raheel Gaffar 22/08/2007 89
Trory Johnson 7/4/2008 78
Brandon Mabulekesi 66
Donnell Lindani 61
Dev Mamtora 90
Andrew Taylor 4/8/2005 52
9 holes girls
Alyssa Araujo 13/12/2008 64 1
Lohan Siraj 69 2
5 holes Boys
Daniel Jr Vosloo 28/03/12 36 2
Oliver Taylor 34 1
Khameel Gaffar 28/08/2010 39 3
Tyler Delaney 16/12/2009 55 5
Lughano 24/08/2010 43 4
5 holes Girls
Mina Karuku 25/04/2010 55
Mireille Katunga 7/10/2010 46 5
Jessie Laura Chirwa 4/10/2008 69 8
Annrose Chirwa 22/02/2011 47 6
3 holes
Matty Karuku 24.07.2012 1
Alvin Chirwa 12/5/2014 2