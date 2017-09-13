Incredible: 48 junior golfers take part in Sparc Systems golf tourney

After sponsoring a senior golf tourney at Blantyre Sports Club, Sparc Systems Limited funded another tournament which involved youngsters at the same venue where 48 junior golfers took part.

The event was hailed by Golf Union of Malawi Development coach Dingani Chirwa who said the number is the biggest to have been recorded in junior tournament in recent times.

“This is encouraging and we applaud parents for taking an interest in junior golf. The golfers are learning things very quickly and you will be surprised with how some of these players will perform in the years to come,” said Chirwa.

The company’s Technical Sales Manager Alena Chiwaya said they want to help build the future of golf in the country.

“Recently, we supported junior tennis because we were impressed with their strategic plan. Now we are also investing in the junior golf as some of us started golf two or three years ago and we expect miracles to win yet we didn’t master the sport at a tender age. Our mission is like in two or three years, we should produce good golfers. As a Malawian firm, we are trying to show that Malawians can support each other to improve the standards of different sport codes in the country,” she explained.

Below are the full results of the junior golf tourney:

Name DOB Gross Score H/C Nett Position

Carlo Van der Walt 7/11/2007 98 27 71

Akuzike Kumsinda 10/9/2006 107 36 71

Mungasulwa Kyumba 13/04/2006 111 36 75

Johnathan 114 36 78

John Paul Suzi-Banda 27/06/2007 116 36 80

Gibrael Lambat 118 36 82

Muhammed Bhana 118 36 82

Abrar Malida 118 36 82

Killian Mmangeni 15/02/2007 118 34 84

Adrian Mwale 121 35 86

Benjamin 130 36 94

Wanangwa 133 36 97

Andrico Oelofse 16/10/2009 143 36 107

Chisomo Paul 165 165

18 holes Girls

Talumba Ntamba 9/6/2007 111 36 75 2

Vanessa Mtupa 125 30 95 6

Quasira Lambat 113 33 80 3

Ashley Chirwa 124 36 88 5

Zitha Rodrick 97 26 71 1

Juliana Rodrick 117 36 81 4

9 holes boys

Meer Mamtora 8/7/2008 140

Ricky Chikwekwe 1/5/2009 69

Joshua Suzi Banda 6/11/2009 63

Raheel Gaffar 22/08/2007 89

Trory Johnson 7/4/2008 78

Brandon Mabulekesi 66

Donnell Lindani 61

Dev Mamtora 90

Andrew Taylor 4/8/2005 52

9 holes girls

Alyssa Araujo 13/12/2008 64 1

Lohan Siraj 69 2

5 holes Boys

Daniel Jr Vosloo 28/03/12 36 2

Oliver Taylor 34 1

Khameel Gaffar 28/08/2010 39 3

Tyler Delaney 16/12/2009 55 5

Lughano 24/08/2010 43 4

5 holes Girls

Mina Karuku 25/04/2010 55

Mireille Katunga 7/10/2010 46 5

Jessie Laura Chirwa 4/10/2008 69 8

Annrose Chirwa 22/02/2011 47 6

3 holes

Matty Karuku 24.07.2012 1

Alvin Chirwa 12/5/2014 2