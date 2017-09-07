Three jailed for stealing cattle

Liwonde First Grade Magistrate court on Tuesday sentenced three men to 42 months imprisonment with hard labour for stealing cattle.

According to Machinga police publicist Constable Davie Sulumba, the three are Dickson Kumbani, 29, Saizi Lupiya, 30, and Jawadu Mangochi aged 30.

Constable Sulumba said Prosecutor Inspector Richard Kandeya based at Nselema police told the court that the three suspects stole two bulls valued at K400,000 belonging to Mr Nakapa of Nakapa village, Traditional Authority Chikweo in the district.

It is reported that during the night of the robbery, a certain man went to ambush unknown criminals who stole cattle belonging to his mother inlaw.

He was accompanied by three other men during the ambush.

Whilst there they saw the bulls that were herded by three men and they run after them but the thieves escaped leaving the cattle behind.

The community members however recognized the thieves and after identifying the cattle, they discovered that the livestock belong Mr Nakapa.

They surrendered the cattle to community policing members who informed the owner and later apprehended the suspects.

The three suspects pleaded not guilty, to the charge of cattle theft and it took prosecutor Kandeya to parade four witnesses.

Later, the accused were found guilty and they prayed to the court for fair punishment for they are all breadwinners.

Prosecutor Kandeya however asked the court to impose stiff punishment to the convicts for such cases are common in the area.

When passing judgement, his worship First Grade Magistrate Jones Masula concurred with the state and therefore sentenced them to 42 months in jail with hard labour.

Kumbani and Mangochi hails from Makwinja village while Lupiya is from Mkumba village, all from Traditional Authority Chikweo in Machinga District.