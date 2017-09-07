Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has confiscated 50 tonnes of expired fertilizer from Rab Processors in Blantyre.

This is according to MBS boss Davlin Chokazinga who was speaking to one of the local media houses.

Chokazinga said the fertilizer was confiscated this week on Wednesday, September 6 at Rab Processors premises in the commercial city of Blantyre.

He further said the fertilizer is believed to have expired in 2016 and was being repacked at the company’s warehouse in Limbe ready for sale.

Chokazinga continued by saying that the bureau acted following a tip off from the public that the company was repacking the expired fertilizer.

Chokazinga has since described the development as detrimental to agriculture sector claiming if it were not dealt with accordingly, it could have negatively affected crop yields this coming growing season.

The bureau has asked the general public to always report such malpractices for betterment of their lives and the nation as well.