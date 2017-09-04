Temwani Simwaka appointed Standard Bank acting CEO

Standard Bank Malawi has appointed Temwani Simwaka as the bank’s acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

This follows the departure of Andrew Mashanda who has been given a new role within the Standard Bank Group.

According to a statement from the bank signed by board chairman Rex Harawa, Simwaka’s appointment is effective September 1.

Simwaka is also the bank’s Chief Finance Officer and will be juggling the two roles.

The bank has since thanked Mashanda for his services during his four year stint as Standard Bank Malawi CEO.

“Andrew led in efforts to build a strong bank and brand that sustainably maintained and grew profitability and market share. He leaves the bank in a very strong and healthy position financially and technologically and has laid the foundation for a sound financial services institution capable of delivering world-class banking services and products in line with the customer-centricity goal,” says Harawa in the statement.