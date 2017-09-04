Mbulu on target as RVG registers second Flames win

Richard Mbulu scored his first goal in Flames colors to inspire Malawi to a 1-nil hard fought victory over Emmanuel Adebayor’s Togo National Football team in an international friendly match played at Agadir Stadium in Morocco.

Coming straight from their 1-all draw with Morocco last week, Flames head coach Ronny Van Geneudgen used a 4-4-2 formation, with Gabadinho Mhango partnering Mbulu upfront.

Just 7 minutes into the match, Flames shot-stopper Charles Swini was forced into making a save from Simon Amousou’ cross as Togo enjoyed possession in the early stages.

Swini was the busiest on the day as he made another save minutes later from a free kick which was conceded by Malawi.

As Togo were pressing harder in search for the opening goal, it was Malawi who broke the deadlock on 14 minutes through Mbulu who made a simple tap in from Gerald Phiri Jnr’s corner kick, 1-nil.

The goal was a wakeup call to Togo who increased their pace and almost levelled the score line on 17 minutes through Semane Wome whose shot was well saved by the outstanding Swini for a corner.

The hosts were attacking from all cylinders and it took Limbikani Mzava’s brilliance to intercept Mathew Cagni Dossevi’s attempt inside the six yard box.

Moments later, Adebayor blasted his header away when he was found unmarked in the box as Malawi were under intense pressure.

Come second half, Togo were the first to create a goal scoring opportunity from a free kick which was smashed straight into Flames wall.

Adebayor was at it again as his header from a free kick came off the woodwork to disappoint the former Arsenal forward.

RVG had to hand Gomezgani Chirwa his Flames debut by taking Dalitso Sailesi out who was denied by Togo goalkeeper in a one to one situation.

The hosts were pressing harder and almost scored through Kodjo Fo-doh Laba whose thunderous shot was well saved by Swini.

With less than a minute to go, Mbulu almost nailed it for Malawi but his stinging header was parried by Togo goalkeeper Sabirou Bassa Djeri and after 90 minutes of play, 1-nil it ended.

The result is RVG’s second victory since taking over the team from Ernest Mtawali.