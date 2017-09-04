MANEB names new boss

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has named Gerald Axel Chiunda as its new executive director.

According to a statement from MANEB dated September 1, the appointment of Chiunda is effective August 18.

Chiunda’s appointment comes after he emerged successful in interviews for the post which were held on 10th August, 2017.

The new MANEB boss Chiunda has a combined work experience of 19 years in examinations and assessment. He joined MANEB in 1998 and rose through the ladders to the position of Director of Research and Test Development in 2009.

He was later seconded by the Malawi Government to the United Nations where he worked as a Technical Manager for an assessment programme, covering 15 countries in East and Southern Africa.