Govt concerned with human trafficking

Government through the ministry of home affairs and internal security has said the rise in cases of human trafficking in Malawi is a threat to security of people in the country.

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Grace Chiumia made the remarks during an interview with the local media.

Chiumia expressed concern over rising number of cases of human trafficking in parts of the country.

The minister said time has come to end the conduct which she claimed has put the security of the general public at a risk.

Chiumia went on to say that government is not going to fold its arms and watch the malpractice continue to affect citizens of the country but will do all it can to end human trafficking.

The minister also assured Malawians that government will not spare anyone found involved in the cases of human trafficking.

She then encouraged people in the country to work together with the ministry in dealing with issues of human trafficking.