DPP ready to negotiate with CSOs over blue night

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has disclosed that it opts for dialogue with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) who are demanding that the party must refund the money it got from parasastals and councils for its blue night event at Kamuzu Palace.

This follow reports that the CSOs are to drag DPP to court after suing the parasastals and councils to give an explanation on why they funded DPP.

The CSOs – Youth and Society, Centre for the Development of People (CEDEP), Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and Human Rights Consultative Committee – disclosed the need for an explanation by the parasastals and councils on why they funded DPP using taxpayers’ money.

But DPPs secretary general Greselder wa Jeffrey has called for a meeting with the CSOs who have been demanding a repay of the money.

Youth and Society Executive Charles Kajoloweka has confirmed to have received a letter of invitation from DPP to attend a dialogue meeting.

Kajoloweka however said he is to maintain his stand on the matter to have DPP pay back the money.

DPP is accused of siphoning public money through parasastals and councils to fund its fundraising dinner and dance held at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.