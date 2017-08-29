20 Malawian girls in Ghana for transformative training

Twenty Malawian girls from across the country left Malawi on Sunday for Ghana where they are to attend a four-day transformative leadership training.

The girls whose ages range from 13 to 15 are scheduled to attend the training as a way of giving them motivation to work hard in school.

Campaign for Female Education (Camfed) who are behind the trip disclosed that the training will provide the girls with an opportunity to interact with female role models.

Camfed chairperson McKnight Kalanda said the Malawians are also to interact with fellow girls who are scheduled to be part of the training.

“This is very important because it will motivate them to work extra hard in their studies” said Kalanda.

He added that the selection of the girls was based on their academic performance in their respective schools across the country.

Camfed has supported over one thousand girls to remain in school in the country.