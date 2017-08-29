Not even me can drink Area 18 water – Dausi

Malawi government has failed to give assurances on whether water in Area 18 is safe for residents to drink with Minister of Information saying he cannot drink water from the area.

Speaking to a local radio on Sunday, government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi disclosed that he cannot take water from Area 18 arguing he is not a robot following reports of water contamination weeks ago.

Asked if he would drink water from Area 18, Dausi said: “Mundifunsa bwanji zimenezo? Mukanatenga a water board (Why asking me that question? You should have invited Lilongwe Water Board bosses here). I thought you are encouraging critical thinking, am not a robot. No! I cannot do that,” said Dausi.

He, however, said Area 18 residents should trust tests by Lilongwe Water board (LWB) that disclosed that the water is safe for human consumption.

Meanwhile, reports reveal that residents are opting to drink pure water which they buy from shops as they have lost trust in the water supplied by Lilongwe Water Board.

On July 18, water supplied by LWB in Area 18 got mixed with sewer water after a water supply pipe burst underground near a sewer pipe.

Some Area 18 residents were shocked with the sad reality of drinking water contaminated with human waste and cases of waterborne disease were later reported.

The water contamination saga in Area 18 witnessed stakeholders condemning Lilongwe City Council and LWB for negligence.

The residents are now demanding K4 million each from LWB and Lilongwe City Council as compensation for drinking contaminated water.