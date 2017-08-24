Malawi looking to strengthen relations with India

The government of Malawi has said it is committed to strengthening its relations with India.

Malawi’s High Commissioner to India George Mkondiwa made the remarks as he was presenting his letters of credence to President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India.

The Malawian diplomat in India said President Mutharika is looking forward to seeing a long lasting relationship between Malawi and India.

“His Excellency President Mutharika is committed to ensuring that Malawi maintains cordial diplomatic relations with India for the fruitful, strong and long lasting mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

“The president further commends the Government of India for the Lines of Credit offered to the Government of Malawi, which he said have been instrumental in propelling economic development of Malawi,” he told Kovind.

Mkondiwa then conveyed Mutharika’s congratulatory message to Kovind following the latter’s election as the 14th President of India in July.

“His Excellency President Peter Mutharika congratulates, Your Excellency, on your election as India’s 14th president. The president sends his goodwill message to Your Excellency, Government and people of India,” Mkondiwa told Kovind.

In his remarks, Kovind hailed Malawi for support it renders to the Government of India in her bid to join the enhanced Security Council.

Kovind assured the Malawian Envoy that India will remain a true partner of the people of Malawi.