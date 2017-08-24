Malawians living abroad urged to come home to register

Malawians living in the diaspora have been urged to come and register in the ongoing registration for national identity cards.

In a statement issued by Embassy of the Republic of Malawi, Malawians who are based in Ethiopia have been urged to register once in the country.

“While waiting for the National Registration Bureau (NRB) to put in place mechanisms that would allow Malawians in the diaspora to register in their respective countries of residence, all Malawians in the diaspora are being encouraged to undertake the exercise at the nearest District Council Headquarters whenever they visit Malawi during this period,” says the statement.

The Embassy has further assured Malawians who are in Ethiopia that if they fail to come to Malawi, they will get a chance to register in Ethiopia at a later time.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Malawi to Ethiopia, African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa will inform all Malawians in its countries of accreditation once mechanisms for registering Malawians outside of the country have been put in place,” reads the statement.

The mass registration exercise started in June 2017 and is expected to end in December, 2017 in Malawi.

As per requirement, every citizen, including those living abroad are mandated to register for the National Identity Cards.