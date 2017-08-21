Seven new players in Flames squad, four dropped

…Alfred Manyozo Jnr misses out due to FAM suspension

Flames head coach Ronny Van Geneugden has named a 24-man squad to face Togo and Mauritania in international friendlies next month in readiness for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

RVG has dropped five players that were part of Malawi’s 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup squad in South Africa.

, John Lanjesi, Innocent Bokosi, Binwel Katinji and Levison Maganizo have all been left out of the squad.

Van Geneugden has given seven players their first senior national team call ups.

There are debut call ups for Nomads keeper Richard Chipuwa, Blue Eagles’ Mphatso Phillimon, Civil Sporting Club’s Gomezgani Chirwa, Be Forward Wanderers’ Ted Sumani and Silver Strikers duo of Mathews Sibale and Mark Fodya.

However, reports reaching Malawi24 indicate that Wanderers FC holding midfielder Alfred Manyozo Jnr, who was among the players to join the team, has been removed by RVG following his four match ban by Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

Manyozo was banned after being found guilty of inciting violence during his team’s 3-2 victory over Blue Eagles in the quarterfinals of the Carlsberg Cup.

The Flames will start camping at Mpira Village from 21 August 2016.

Below is the full squad list:

GOALKEEPERS

Thole William – Azam Tigers Kakhobwe Ernest – Nyasa Big Bullets Munthali Brighton – Silver Strikers Chipuwa Richard – Beforward Wanderers

DEFENDERS

Denis Chembezi – Wizards FC Sanudi Stanley – Wanderers Cholopi Peter – Azam Tigers Chirwa Gomezgani – Civo Zonda Pilirani – Nyasa Big Bullets Fodya Yamikani – Nyasa Big Bullets Sumani Ted – Beforward Wanderers Fodya Mark – Silver Strikers

MIDFIELDERS AND STRIKERS