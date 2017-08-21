Lawi is back…releases zonena kuchuluka

Malawi’s celebrated artist Lawi has released the first single off his forthcoming studio album entitled Sunset in the Sky.

The song tagged “Zonena Kuchuluka” comes at a time when the public has been crying to the artist for new music.

Zonena Kuchuluka, a typically traditional song, revolves around envy as its main theme. It encourages the spirit of support for each other among Malawians.

The great delivery and production by Lawi has enticed the audience to the tune. It has within its few days of existence found a home in hundreds of ears.

The song has been described as a replica of Amaona Kuchedwa, one of Lawi’s hit songs in his first album, by people. They say it is rich in elements that made the song in question a classic blockbuster.

Lawi, real name Francis Phiri, has hinted to a local online publication on when the album will be ready. Phiri assures his fans, the much anticipated collection will be released this summer.

The singer told Malawi24 in an exclusive interview earlier this year that he will release a number of singles from the album before it drops as a whole.

Francis Phiri has established himself to be an artist for the country, with a number of cultural uplifting songs. His music is also recognised outside the country.