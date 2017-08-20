Wanderers slapped with fine

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has fined Be Forward Wanderers for misconduct and has also banned Nomads captain Alfred Manyozo.

The Nomads have been fined K500,000 for incidents that occurred during their Carlsberg Cup encounter with Blue Eagles on 12 August, 2017 at Civo Stadium.

According to a statement signed by FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda, the club was found guilty of failing to take precautionary measures to control their supporters from throwing objects into the pitch and towards the Second Assistant Referee.

“This disturbed the normal flow of the match as the match was stopped for five minutes thereby bringing the game of football into disrepute,” says the statement.

The club has been told to pay the K500,000 fine before their next official fixture.

The statement also says Nomads captain Manyozo has been banned for four matches after he was found guilty of inciting crowd trouble during the same game as his actions of protesting a referee’s decision led to the throwing of objects into the pitch.

Wanderers are free to appeal the ruling, according to FAM, but they have to pay K500,000 appeal fee.