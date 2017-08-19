Mafco dent Bullets’ title hopes

…Wizards beaten again

Nyasa Big Bullets missed a chance to close the gap on Super League leaders Be Forward Wanderers after a goalless draw with Mafco FC at Chilomoni Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Bullets coach Eliya Kananji made some changes to the squad that defeated Red Lions on Wednesday, with Cuthbert Sinetre and Collen Nkhulambe all given the nods to start the game ahead of Nelson Kangunje and Chiukepo Msowoya.

Bullets had several chances in the first half but lacked firepower to beat Jailosi Kapalamula in goals for the visitors who were coming from a 2-1 defeat to Chitipa United last week.

Mussa Manyenje came close to scoring when his powerful shot beat Kapalamula only to hit the woodwork in unbelievable circumstances for a goal kick.

Moments later, Nkhulambe missed a sitter when Zikhole Nguluwe lost possession in his own half, allowing Manyenje to sweep the ball into Mafco’s area only to see the former Mzuzu United forward missing from the close range.

As Kapalamula was being tormented by Bullets, it was not the same case for Ernest Kakhobwe who was on holiday as the visitors’ frontline failed to make any impact in the opening minutes of the encounter.

Yohane Malunga’s long range shot went over the cross bar, with Martin Masoatheka misplacing a pass when Mafco FC launched a counter-hurricane attack inside Bullets half.

Come second half, the game was more physical with a lot of career threatening tackles from both sides, resulting into more stoppages.

Just minutes into the half, a Mafco FC player was hit by an object from the supporters and the match had to stop again.

With tempos flying high, very few chances were created as the battle in midfield intensified.

Chiukepo Msowoya was introduced for Bullets while Gift Soko came in for the visitors with some few minutes to play.

Bullets almost scored through Manyenje who was set through by Msowoya but the former EPAC FC forward opted to pass the ball to Mike Mkwate instead of shooting at goal.

Moments later, Mkwate combined well with Pilirani Zonda to release Msowoya who was caught offside.

Bullets pushed every player upfront to try to snatch something out of the game but MAFCO FC held on to collect a point.

The result sees Bullets maintaining their third position but they are now six points behind league leaders Wanderers with a game to go before wrapping up the first round.

At Civo Stadium, Dave Banda scored the only goal of the match to inspire Kamuzu Barracks to a 1-nil hard fought victory over Premier Bet Wizards FC.

Wizards are yet to register a win in their last five games despite starting the season on a very high note.