Blue Eagles sink Soldiers

A hat-trick from Mphatso Filimoni inspired Blue Eagles to a 3-1 win over Moyale Barracks on Saturday.

The Mzuzu based soldiers lost 5-1 to league leaders Be Forward Wanderers in midweek and their poor form continued on Saturday.

The soldiers managed to hold the Area 30 based side in the first half and it was 0-0 when the teams went for recess.

However, four minutes into the second half Filimoni opened the scoring and in the 54th minute he doubled his tally and Eagles’ lead.

Khuda Myaba pulled one back for the Mzuzu soldiers in the 86th minute but Filimoni ensured three points for his side when he scored Eagles’ third goal a minute later.

The win means Blue Eagles have finished the first round of the league on position four and have 24 points while Moyale Barracks have 22 points and are on position six.

In other Super League matches on Saturday, Kamuzu Barracks beat Premier Bet Wizards 1-0 at Civo Stadium through a goal from Davie Banda while Blantyre giants Nyasa Big Bullets drew 0-0 with Mafco at Chilomoni Stadium.