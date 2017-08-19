Mia, MCP union is temporary – Dausi

Minister of Information Nicholas Dausi has claimed that the union between Sidik Mia and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will not last long because it is based on money.

Dausi who is also a senior member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) made the remarks on taxpayer funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

He said MCP roped in businessman Mia based on his financial strength and any relationship based on money is temporary.

The Malawi information minister said relationships which are based on money do not last long.

Dausi further said that MCP is rushing things by getting on board new members since there is still a long time to go before the 2019 electoral polls.

He then claimed that the opposition party has not changed since the party’s members are still the same.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party seems to be having sleepless nights over Mia’s decision to join the main opposition Malawi Congress Party.

Mia who is influential in the Lower Shire returned to active politics last month by joining MCP.

It is believed that Mia, who left politics after being snubbed for the runningmate position by former President Joyce Banda prior to the 2014 elections, is eyeing to be MCP president Lazarus Chakwera’s runningmate during the 2019 elections.