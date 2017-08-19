Devotion: Solve the Spiritual

Psalm 127:1 “Unless the Lord builds the house, They labor in vain who build it; Unless the Lord guards the city,The watchman stays awake in vain.”

The things we do and establish have two dimensions, the spiritual and then physical. When you try to build anything physically without a spiritual backing, that thing will not last.

Attending the best marriage seminars may not be a solution to marriage if such marriage has no spiritual backing. Buying best gifts is very good but may not keep relationship alive if there is no spiritual backing.

Having good study tips and working hard may not be the only solutions to academic life if the spiritual atmosphere is not alright.

This explains why despite hard working some students perpetually fail in academics.

Without a spiritual healing, you can spend all your money in best hospitals without any physical healing.

You may have best certificates and apply for jobs but may not get one unless you have a spiritual backing.

In short physical without spiritual backing is vanity as the opening scripture says.

Therefore work on the spiritual first and then physical later.

Dont labor in vain. There is always a solution. Use the Word of God and correct the Spiritual atmosphere. Make Word based confession and declarations to establish things in the spirit( Job 22:28).

A spiritual impartation also changes your spiritual atmosphere. Get imparted spiritually.

Join us at service this Sunday we will pray for you and God will change your spiritual atmosphere for job, health, marriage, finances, career, academics, business and so on.

Unless you change it spiritually you waste time changing it physically.

