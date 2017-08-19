Police descend on courts to evict striking Judiciary staff

Police officers on Friday forced striking Judiciary employees out of court premises across Malawi on orders from government.

The Judiciary support staff were evicted from High and Supreme Court premises in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu by police four days after government said it will deal with the workers.

After the police sealed court premises in Blantyre, a female police officer told the workers that they should continue striking at their homes.

“We are asking you to peacefully go home or continue striking somewhere else other than this government property,” said the police officer.

The Judiciary workers however vowed to return to work on Monday. One of their leaders Andrew Hariya said the support staff will be back at the court on Monday since Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda will address them.

The Judiciary employees who include court reporters, interpreters, court clerks and drivers have been on strike for over three weeks to force government to start giving them house allowances.

However, government earlier this week refused to grant the workers their wishes saying it has no obligation to give them house allowances.

Government also described the strike as illegal and promised to take action against the workers if they refused to go back to work.