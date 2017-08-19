KB’s Shawa threatens to deal with FAM official

Kamuzu Barracks Team Manager Francis Shawa’s feud with Football Association of Malawi (FAM) shows no sign of abating as he has been heard in a leaked phone call showering obscene language on a FAM official and threatening to beat him.

In the recording, shower threatens to beat up FAM competitions manager Gomegzani Zakazaka.

This follows a decision by the FA to slap a season long ban on all football related activities plus a fine of K300,000 on the Kamuzu Barracks team manager following an interview he granted to a local radio station on the eve of his team’s 5-4 defeat to Nyasa Big Bullets in the quarter-finals of the Carlsberg Cup at Chilomoni Stadium.

In the interview, Shawa demanded the resignation of the entire Walter Nyamilandu led administration claiming it has failed to run the game of football in the country.

A week after the interview, the FA slapped the tough spoken team manager with the said ban and a fine saying he contravened article 24.11 of the rules and regulations of the competition.

However, Shawa granted another interview to the local press saying nobody has the right to bar him from watching football.

This forced the FA to order Malawi Police, Referees, Stewards and Kamuzu Barracks FC to never allow Shawa to enter into any football stadium let alone being allowed to be on the technical area as he will be serving his ban.

“Honourable Regions, I have received communication from FAM that our Referees, Stewards, Police and Kamuzu Barracks must not allow Francis Shawa, Team Manager for KB to be on the Technical Area before, during or after the game of football at any level. Please let’s inform our Referees to comply with this directive from FAM,” reads a letter which Malawi24 has in possession.

Things got from bad to worse when Shawa called Zakazaka to warn the FAM official to stop spreading lies about him and eventually, he ended up showering obscene language on the FA competitions manager.

In the leaked audio clip, Shawa threatened to manhandle Zakazaka whenever they meet.

Currently, it is not known as to whether the FA will take another action on the former Be Forward Wanderers Manager or not.

Meanwhile, a prominent lawyer, who asked for anonymity condemned the act saying recording a person without his/her consent is a grave violation of the right to privacy.

“One can successfully claim compensation for constitutional violation of the right to privacy,” he confided in this publication.