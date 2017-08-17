Crisis at Times: Corruption, gossip and suspensions as Brian Banda and George Kasakula are kicked out

Trouble is brewing at the oldest news publishers in Malawi, leaked audio conversations have revealed.

According to viral audios that have revealed the rot at Times Group Limited which owns Times Radio and Television, two important members of the company have been suspended.

The two who have been suspended are Managing Editor George Kasakula and award winning talkshow host Brian Banda who have made a mark for their no-holds radio and television show Hot Current.

Gossip: Brian Banda is corrupt and Kasakula is useless

An audio gossip between Facebook personality Julius Mithi and Editor at Times Innocent Chitosi has revealed that Brian Banda is corrupt.

In the leak which is a phone call that Mithi makes to Chitosi, Mithi starts by asking if it is true that Brian Banda has been suspended.

Chitosi confirms the suspension and when he is asked why, he reports that Brian Banda is corrupt and refused to do a programme because he had not been paid for it.

‘You know that boy is very corrupt, he refused to do a programme because no money was paid to him,’ Chitosi said to Mithi on the phone.

According to Chitosi, Brian Banda demands kickbacks to feature people in his programmes.

Chitosi also added that George Kasakula has been suspended for failing to run Times which has been struggling of late with staff losses and the infamous scandal of owing MRA.

Brian Banda is uneducated

In a very low blow of the gossip, Mithi and Chitosi take on Brian Banda chiding him for being uneducated and lacking a certificate.

‘I know him, he has no papers. I worked with him at PP,’ said Mithi in the leaked audio clip.

His statement is also said by Chitosi who laments that Banda lacks professionalism because of his lack of education.