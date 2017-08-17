Crisis at Times: Corruption, gossip and suspensions as Brian Banda and George Kasakula are kicked out

Trouble is brewing at the oldest news publishers in Malawi, leaked audio conversations have revealed.
According to viral audios that have revealed the rot at Times Group Limited which owns Times Radio and Television, two important members of the company have been suspended.
The two who have been suspended are Managing Editor George Kasakula and award winning talkshow host Brian Banda who have made a mark for their no-holds radio and television show Hot Current.
Gossip: Brian Banda is corrupt and Kasakula is useless
An audio gossip between Facebook personality Julius Mithi and Editor at Times Innocent Chitosi has revealed that Brian Banda is corrupt.
In the leak which is a phone call that Mithi makes to Chitosi, Mithi starts by asking if it is true that Brian Banda has been suspended.
Chitosi confirms the suspension and when he is asked why, he reports that Brian Banda is corrupt and refused to do a programme because he had not been paid for it.
‘You know that boy is very corrupt, he refused to do a programme because no money was paid to him,’ Chitosi said to Mithi on the phone.
According to Chitosi, Brian Banda demands kickbacks to feature people in his programmes.
Chitosi also added that George Kasakula has been suspended for failing to run Times which has been struggling of late with staff losses and the infamous scandal of owing MRA.
Brian Banda is uneducated
In a very low blow of the gossip, Mithi and Chitosi take on Brian Banda chiding him for being uneducated and lacking a certificate.
‘I know him, he has no papers. I worked with him at PP,’ said Mithi in the leaked audio clip.
His statement is also said by Chitosi who laments that Banda lacks professionalism because of his lack of education.
So difficult to believe however if it’s true then that’s bad!
I am all ears
Q
Thats Malawi24 for u. Always propagandizing for DPP
William Tebulo kuti phwaaa diso la cadet sizamwana
Malawi Indipendent reported this issue early this week koma anthu kutsutsa kwakeko…. u can’t believe
Bodza ili!!!!
Was listening to times radio just now George was there
George ampasa warning & brian banda suspended
Mmmm sure?
Bad development…
Wat’s Going On Nw?
Yanu ija mw 24_,,,,,,munayamba ndi zbs pano times group,,,,hahaha no wonder dat u r a cadet????????
Ndiye pamenepa mwatipatsa nkhani kapena mwatiuza mabodza….?
Yoh at last, someone saw how uneducated and unprofessional Brian Banda was or still is. I have watched and listened to some of his shows, his english is just as bad as chilonda cha mwanamphepo. He is really unprofessional, you could tell that it had something to do with being corrupt!