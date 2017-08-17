I have been suspended because I was not hitting at the DPP a lot – Brian Banda

Suspended Times talkshow host Brian Banda has disclosed that he has been suspended from the institution for not hitting at the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) harder in his programming.

In a leaked audio Banda is heard speaking to an unidentified person confirming his suspension. However unlike the reasons that have been circulated, Banda says that his suspension is because he was not hitting at the DPP a lot.

‘There are people there who wanted me to hit a lot at the DPP so they suspended me,’ he said to the other person.

‘It is not Mr. Chikadya (the managing director) but some bosses who are so MCP are the ones who made my suspension possible,’ complained Banda.

Banda claims that an interview he had with minister of information Nicolas Dausi has been the reason for his suspension.

However another leaked audio has claimed that Banda was suspended for corruption.