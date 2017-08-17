Wanderers rain goals on Moyale

Be Forward Wanderers put five goals past Moyale Barracks to leapfrog Silver Strikers into the top spot of the Super League.

The Nomads beat the soldiers 5-1 in a game that was played on Wednesday afternoon at Balaka Stadium.

So dominant were the Lali Lubani Boys that they scored five goals in the last 45 minutes of the game.

Isaac Kaliati, Jafali Chande, Joseph Kamwendo and Peter Wadabwa (2) were on target to punish the Kaning’ina Soldiers while Khuda Myaba replied with a goal for the away side.

The win means Wanderers are leading the league with 31 points from 13 games, two points over second placed Silver

The result is also a warning to Moyale as the two teams will meet again in 10 days in the Carlsberg Cup semifinals.

In another Super League match on Wednesday, Nelson Kangunje’s lone goal gave Nyasa Big Bullets three points as they struggled to beat Zomba based soldiers Red Lions.

Bullets now have 24 points from 13 games and are remaining with two games to wind up the first round.

Bullets and Red Lions will meet again next week at Bingu National Stadium in the semifinals of the Carlsberg cup semi-finals.