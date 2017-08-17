Wanderers rain goals on Moyale

Be Forward Wanderers put five goals past Moyale Barracks to leapfrog Silver Strikers into the top spot of the Super League.
The Nomads beat the soldiers 5-1 in a game that was played on Wednesday afternoon at Balaka Stadium.
So dominant were the Lali Lubani Boys that they scored five goals in the last 45 minutes of the game.
Isaac Kaliati, Jafali Chande, Joseph Kamwendo and Peter Wadabwa (2) were on target to punish the Kaning’ina Soldiers while Khuda Myaba replied with a goal for the away side.
The win means Wanderers are leading the league with 31 points from 13 games, two points over second placed Silver
The result is also a warning to Moyale as the two teams will meet again in 10 days in the Carlsberg Cup semifinals.
In another Super League match on Wednesday, Nelson Kangunje’s lone goal gave Nyasa Big Bullets three points as they struggled to beat Zomba based soldiers Red Lions.
Bullets now have 24 points from 13 games and are remaining with two games to wind up the first round.
Bullets and Red Lions will meet again next week at Bingu National Stadium in the semifinals of the Carlsberg cup semi-finals.
Oyamba si moyale…Uyunso nebayu anazionanso.
Noma yafika pa galu wachiwewe ma team musamale hahahahaha kumva kukoma ine.
Bravo Nomads.
Malawi24 the whole news is rubbish…vuto lolembera news m’nyumba m’malo mopita Ku field.Game sinali Ku Mzuzu kma Ku Balaka,Zigoli zinali 5osati 6, Isaac kaliati,jaffalie chande,Josephy kamwendo and Peter Wadabwa 2 goals.China Noma sinapange leapfrog Silver but rather Noma returned to the top.It was silver strikers that leapfrogged wanderers eeeee …journalism!!
Chester anamukanira chigoli chomwe chikanakhala cha 6 ndie pano ndi 5-1
Nomads
Afoira ndi 5-1
#TeamNoma palibeso mmalawi muno
hey tel us the truth is it 5_1 or 6-1 coz i oz following a certain page yomwe imat 5_1
zoonadi atanena zoona zenizeni
Ndiye Nomayo imeneyo siigawa atondido PA nkhani iyi.
Madrid 5-1 Barcelona a wanderers nonse munziwe kuti ma team akulu akulunso amachinyana zigoli zambiri oyamba siinu padziko pano
Tsopano Noma ndi team yaing’ono?
Barc Ndi Madrid Ndi Ma Game Awiritu Amwene Koma Iyi Ndi 6 Game Imodzi
Wanderers ndi team yaikulu ku zaka koma pa mpira ndi kamwana 😂😂
Awo ndima game awiri mwene
Inu mukuzitenga ngati oyamba inuyo Kodi? Kkkkkk Super sport untd idamenya Orlando pirates 6-1 doesn’t mean SSU ndiyaikulu kuposa pirates njeeeee
Ndipo Pirates still team yayikulu despite kumenyedwa ndi Supersport United and Sundowns 6-1 , 6-0 respectively
Landlord on top eshiiiiiiiiiii mwin prot adzioneka oxamangokhalapo 2days ai
Samazitsata awa akamvera mpira ndi wa pa Malawi basi that’s why amaona ngati wanderers ndi team yolongosoka chonsecho ili ndi 5 league titles since 1962 😂😂😂😂
Aliyense ayenera kuvomereza kuti Noma ndi team yaikulu mdziko muno or Neba akuziwa
Aaaaaaaa ukulu wake uli pati??
Iwe sukuwona wekha kuti Noma ndi team yaikulu?
Nanga zochitanso kufunsa @ Alick mutengo wautali salozerana ndipo zuwa aliyenye amaliona yekha
Hahahahaa talongosolatu ukulu wake wabwela chifukwa chowina zulo kapena kubadwa kale?
Chilichonse chimayamba nd Nyerere umeneo ndie ukuluwo
11 years without being a champion is what you mean that Noma is big club? Beating Moyale cannot change the subject that Noma is still a pikinin team chifukwa team yaikulu ili ndi league titles ambiri. Inu ukulu wanu ndi WOKODZA OMWEWU BASI. MOTI MUKAYEREKEZA UPITA KU MOZAMBIQU MUKABWERA EA UYO UYO UYO NGATI KHALIDWE LOKODZERI MOKAONETSE KWA ENIKO.
Niwana
Danger left winger wapeleka update ya boza zulo, game yathera 5-1 any way Neba wachotsa luzu lazigoli zulo.
6-1 abwana ine ndinalikonko
Cha 6 anachinya ndani?
Damn you moyale, i had hope in you. Anyway big up my boys Big Bullets, whether you struggled to beat Red lions or not but at the end of the day, you brought home most needed points, 3 points that is. push forward guys, my christmass gift depends on you.