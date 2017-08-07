UDF to compete in October by-elections

The United Democratic Front (UDF) says it will have its own candidates in the October by-elections despite the party’s alliance with ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

UDF and DPP have been working together since UDF President Atupele Muluzi was appointed cabinet minister by President Peter Mutharika in 2014. The parties’ relationship extended to Parliament in 2015 when UDF Members of Parliament moved to government benches in the House.

But the UDF has said the alliance will not stop the party from fielding candidate in the by-elections that will be conducted in some areas across the country on 17 October.

The party’s spokesperson Ken Ndanga told the local media that the UDF cannot bar people from being represented by a candidate of their choice.

“Every election has its own strategy but what is of paramount importance is that when people have decided that they have a candidate who they want to represent the party it is unfair for the party to say no to that,” he said.

On his part, DPP spokesperson Francis Kasaila said the party will conduct by-elections to choose its own candidates for the by-elections.

The areas where the by-elections will take place include Lilongwe Msozi North Constituency, Lilongwe City South East Constituency, Nsanje Lalanje Constituency and Mayani North Ward in Dedza North Constituency.

There will also be by-elections in Mtsiliza Ward in Lilongwe City West Constituency and Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre Malabada.