Big Blantyre derby grosses record K49m

The big Blantyre derby on Sunday raked in a massive K49 million from gate collections as teams shared K10 million each.

According to reports, K49, 055,110 was realized from the match, with Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers walking away with K10, 459,864 each while cashiers were given K3, 184, 815.20.

K465, 396 went to tickets printing with K10, 459, 864.70 being given to ground owners.

Sports Council was given K2, 091, 972. 94, while Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Super League of Malawi (Sulom) collected K4, 183, 945. 88 each.

On security, Police and Stewards collected K1, 462, 000 and K1, 221, 000 respectively while ball boys collected K10, 000, with K190, 000 being spent on Ambulance.

However, this record derby collection did not surpass the K52 million gross collected during the Airtel Top 8 final clash between Silver Strikers and Wanderers in June.

Saturday’s match ended 1-nil in favor of Bullets courtesy of a 8th minute strike from defender Emmanuel Zoya to close the gap between the two sides from ten to just seven points in the championship race.