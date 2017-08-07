DPP politician beaten to death by MDF soldiers

A Democratic Progressive Party politician in Mulanje was tortured to death by Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers who are protecting Mulanje Mountain.

The DPP youth leader from Chibade in Limbuli area in Mulanje Alick Kambewa died last week and legislator for the area Daudi Chida said he was killed by soldiers.

According to local media, Chida told mourners that the soldiers tortured 31-year-old Kambewa after finding him with timber sourced from Mulanje Mountain.

According to Chida, Kambewa refused to hand over the planks of timber to the soldiers who then tortured him to death.

“He had planks and when the soldiers ordered him to surrender them, he refused because he argued they did not belong to him, this is when the beating and torture started,” he said.

On their part, the soldiers claimed that Kambewa was killed by a speeding vehicle.

However, villagers said marks on Kambewa’s body are evidence that he was tortured to death.

Kambewa is survived by a wife and three children.

According to reports, Kambewa is the second person to be killed by soldiers in the past two months.