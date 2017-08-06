Mutharika for a God fearing Malawi

President Peter Mutharika has called on Malawians to depend on God and maintain the country’s status as a God fearing nation so that Malawi should develop.

Mutharika made the remarks in Lilongwe during the launch of Malawi Police, Defence and Security prayers under the theme “praying for peace, integrity and hard work.”

In his address, Malawi’s first citizen said in everything the country must depend on God to prosper.

“I am grateful to take this opportunity to think about our dependency on God. There is nothing that sustain human life more than our dependency upon God. Nothing more than Almighty God,” he said.

“If we depend on God beyond our human capacity we shall always prosper as a nation. That is why it is important for us to be a God fearing country. Let us not allow politicians to divide our unity of faith,” Mutharika added.

He also urged police officers and members of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to depend on God when performing their duties.

The then hailed the security and defence forces for the critical role they play in national development.

Mutharika said no human society develops when there is no peace and order since in such a society innocent people suffer every kind of social injustice.

He called on Malawians to pray for the officers working in the security agencies.

“Our security and defence officers always need our prayers. Their work is risky. They sacrifice themselves to ensure that you and I are secure and at peace. Let’s always respect our security and defence force,” Mutharika said.

The Malawi leader also emphasised the need to respect other people’s faith saying peaceful unity of faith should be valued.

“Let us promote our co-existence as brothers and sisters,” Mutharika said.

The prayers were attended by security officers from Malawi Police Service, Malawi Defence Force, Malawi Prison Service and Immigration Department.