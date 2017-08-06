‘Satan’ responsible for corruption among Malawi police officers – Minister

Police officers in Malawi are notorious for demanding bribes and some officers get drunk while on duty, but minister of home affairs and internal security Grace Chiumia feels Satan misleads the officers into bad behaviour.

Chiumia expressed worry over the conduct by some security officers arguing they are supposed to be exemplary.

Speaking during the launch of Malawi Police, Defence and Security prayers at Police headquarters in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe on Saturday, Chiumia apologized to President Peter Mutharika for the bad image that security agents have in the country.

“Let me take this opportunity your excellency to ask for forgiveness as security institutions we behave in a way we are not supposed to, that’s why we have these prayers, sometimes Satan has been able to disable us,” said Chiumia.

She further urged the security institutions to refrain from bad behaviours arguing they are supposed to live by example in their communities.

Officers from security institutions in Malawi have been singled out to be the most corrupt as they demand bribes from people a development that has dented their image.