Bushiri donates K2 million

South Africa based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri has given K2 million kwacha to Sports Writers Association of Malawi (Swam).

Bushiri who is also leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church is in the country on holiday and met executive committee of the association in Salima at Livingstonia Beach Hotel where he was lodging.

The Swam members were also at the hotel to celebrate World Sports Journalists day.

Announcing the donation to fellow members of the body on Saturday, Swam president Peter Kanjere expressed gratitude to the prophet for the money.

“Am grateful to announce the K2 million kwacha from our own prophet Shepherd Bushiri who we know is based in South Africa but is here in the country for holiday,” he said.

The K2 million kwacha came at a time when the association was lacking funds for some activities during the celebrations.

The celebrations attracted all sports journalists from different media organizations, especially those who are members of the association.