Jecon Praise Team blesses needy woman

Jecon Praise Team in Blantyre on Friday donated several items to a woman whose son is recovering from mental illness after being prayed for.

The praise team gave the woman various items worth K40,000.

The lady, Colleta Chiwalo, from Mulanje district lives in Chilobwe Township in the commercial city of Blantyre with her son who is recovering from mental illness.

In an interview with Malawi24, Chiwalo said her life has been difficult since 2008 after her last born son who is aged 32 suffered cerebral malaria which left him with mental health issues.

She said she has been struggling alone for the past nine years taking her son to Zomba mental hospital since her other children are in South Africa and never helps her financially.

However, after being prayed for by founder of Jesus Christ of Nazareth (Jecon) church Apostle Linette Matope, the son is now recovering.

“I can’t believe this, I have been struggling with my son for the past nine years and I have approached both traditional and professional doctors but to no avail until he was prayed for by Apostle Matope,” said Chiwalo in a disbelief.

She added that she was so thankful that the praise team under Apostle Matope thought of helping her with assorted items worth over K40, 000 claiming they have really met her needs.

The items the praise team donated include a bag of maize and clothes for both the lady and the son.

According to one of the praise team members Chimwemwe Matope, situations which the lady has come across is what forced them to help her.

He said their praise team is working tirelessly to meet several needy people claiming that is what Christians should be doing as stated in the Holy Bible.