14 women learn tailoring at Zomba Police College

Fourteen women on Saturday graduated in tailoring at Zomba Police College after completing a two month tailoring course.

The women who are wives of Police officers were drawn from Eastern Region Police Headquarters, Zomba Police Station, Band section, Education branch and PMSE Division and have attained skills in designing and tailoring.

The women have also been trained in home management.

Speaking after presenting the certificates, Senior Deputy Commissioner of Police for Eastern Region Hannings Mlotha called upon the graduates to stay focused if they are to be successful in life.

He said the skills gained can easily transform their lives if put to good use.

He therefore assured the graduates that Police is doing everything possible to empower women so that they should be self-reliant.

In his remarks on behalf of the graduates, Beatrice Mwenelupembe Kamanga thanked the Inspector General of Police Dr Lexten Kachama PPM and management for allowing them to undergo the tailoring course.

She said this will really improve the welfare of their families as they will now indulge in small scale businesses to support their families.

The training which is the first of its kind in the region was organized by Home Management Unit and Welfare branch and the graduates will be used as trainers to train others.