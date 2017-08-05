Two die in road accident

Two people have died while seven others have sustained minor injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Ntcheu district.

The two who have died are yet to be identified but one is a girl believed to be between 11 and 13 years and the other is a man in his 50s.

According to Ntcheu Public Relations Officer Hastings Chigalu, the accident occurred at Kanyimbo village along Dedza- Ntcheu M1 road on Friday.

Chigalu said Yesaya Palanjeta was driving a Toyota Hilux Pickup registration number LL 9009 from the direction of Dedza towards Ntcheu.

Upon arrival at Kanyimbo village the driver lost control of the vehicle and it swerved from the road to the far offside of the road where it overturned sideways.

Two people died on the spot while seven others sustained minor injuries. The injured passengers were rushed to Ntcheu District Hospital where they are receiving medical treatment.

The dead bodies are being kept at Ntcheu District Hospital Mortuary waiting for identification.

Police are informing anyone whose loved ones are missing to check with Ntcheu Police for proper identification of the bodies.

Meanwhile, police are reminding motorists that it is a crime punishable by law to carry passengers using pickups.