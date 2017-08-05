APM is leading Malawi to promised land – Chiumia

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security has claimed that President Peter Mutharika is leading the country to the promised land.

Chiumia made the remarks during the launch of Malawi Police, Defence and Security prayers at Police headquarters in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

In her speech, Chiumia said Mutharika is a visionary leader who is striving to make Malawi a great country and that his enemies will fail.

She further said her ministry is working tirelessly to make sure that peace in the country is maintained.

“My ministry is committed to ensure that people in the country are secured and accorded a robust and secure environment for economic activities. As security entities, we will remain committed to hard work, be people of integrity and be patriotic in order to serve our country better,” Chiumia said.

According to the minister, security agencies realized that they will not achieve the intended purpose of maintaining peace in the country if they work in isolation.

“This is why in today’s prayers, the emphasis has been on togetherness. Fully aware that their power in unity as security institutions we have one common goal that is to provide security to all Malawians so that they can live peacefully and be able to thrive be it spiritually, socially or economically,” Chiumia said.

She also admitted that some security officers misbehaves, an act which she said is not welcome because men in uniform are supposed to live by example.