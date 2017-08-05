APM is leading Malawi to promised land – Chiumia

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security has claimed that President Peter Mutharika is leading the country to the promised land.
Chiumia made the remarks during the launch of Malawi Police, Defence and Security prayers at Police headquarters in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.
In her speech, Chiumia said Mutharika is a visionary leader who is striving to make Malawi a great country and that his enemies will fail.
She further said her ministry is working tirelessly to make sure that peace in the country is maintained.
“My ministry is committed to ensure that people in the country are secured and accorded a robust and secure environment for economic activities. As security entities, we will remain committed to hard work, be people of integrity and be patriotic in order to serve our country better,” Chiumia said.
According to the minister, security agencies realized that they will not achieve the intended purpose of maintaining peace in the country if they work in isolation.
“This is why in today’s prayers, the emphasis has been on togetherness. Fully aware that their power in unity as security institutions we have one common goal that is to provide security to all Malawians so that they can live peacefully and be able to thrive be it spiritually, socially or economically,” Chiumia said.
She also admitted that some security officers misbehaves, an act which she said is not welcome because men in uniform are supposed to live by example.
Chamba eti
Ndimaona ngati anangovuta ndi ma looks akunja kokha Kani ndi mmutu momwe ndi monyasa eish!
This so called APM, asuredly has already led us to hell….
Kkkkkkkkk azmai enawa she just show how stupid she is. Promise land????? Wena eish go to hell plz usatichimwise pano iwe chiumia.
THIS FUCKEN BITCH GAT HOT PUSSY…
Aaaa Malaawi…
Hey,we A The Ones To Blaim 4 Positioning These Money Hungry Ppo Into Such Status.Come 2019,God Shud Gv Us Spirit Of Loving Our Country By Choosing Individuals Who Wil Have Responsibilities Towards Dev.
Even the Israelis were in the Wilderness for 40 years and they had Manna, and Godly coverage But Malawi is a BURNING INFERNO OF POVERTY HAVE A HEART GRACE don’t provoke MALAWIANS 53 years tifera mu Wilderness
Angomkwatira uyu
my NkhataBay west has no electricity if we don’t have torches we can even sleep over a snake eish this woman again please people must stop casts votes under the influence of alcohol. She had enough time two terms in office she soon she is going to buy footballs and netballs to fool my people (abomination)
People without vision, devils puppets, cowards and poverty minded
Go to hell… From Nyasaland to Malawi then to where…..??? These are the people that destroys the reputations of our leaders, they just appreciate the leadership even if things are not going well,, just for them to be perceived as gud people to the leaders, they love Malawi by criticise the leadership or collect the leadership for better Malawi.. Evil people!!!!
I will cut ur nose when you will come to me and ask me to vote for you…..
Only idiots and fools will not even take there precious time to think not vote for these people, but they will vote for them still,,, like headless chickens..
I love my Malawi, but people are destroying my Malawi, it pains me a lot.. Only God will judge you people…
Don’t come to me and say I want to be a born again… I will not help you,,, I will just help you to go to hell……
Sibwino kuti mzimayi azitsilira ndemanga zandale akakhala pa monthly period popeza amalankhula mbwelera zokhazokha!
She is a big joker kwawo kuno ndi komvetsa chisoni zedi mayiyu nde akulankhula motumbwa chonchi?
This lady her reasoning is always behind her
pathakula pake pa mayi uyu
Damn
Andale Ndi Anthu Osakhulupilika Ndasiya Kutsatira Ndale President Wadziko Kulephera Even Kutumiza Vp Wake Kumwambo Otsegulira Benga Parish Ku Nkhotakota?But This Government Is Full Of Fools!
Dyela ilo mayi
Do u hav ears to hear,, or u eyes to see, ” Does a mother forget her bby on the breseat or fail to cherish the son of her womb? Grace U r stupd enough, the way u face looks is like u fackng private part u hasbnd fuckng u.
Mrs Obama Trumph grace chiumia ,
Usless minister
Must b stupid,,, hav u ever held abt promsd land? Satansm took plac in u hert thts Y u r nt carerng abt the vicms, end result Udah exkaliot wll vot 4 u. U wll sufer most bcoz hell z in u handz.I cant judge bt, Chiumia u must b again vry stupd wth u admn. N/b west wll no longer vote 4 notorius MPs.
Chilungamo chake nchoti pa azitsogoleri onse alamula dziko lino,alipoyu ndiye mapeto a azitsogoleri onse i thnk ndibwino kukhala opanda mtsogoleri kusiyana nzomwe zilipozi.
Ku dela Kwa mai Chiumia, ndidera limozi lakufa kwambiri,misewu ndiya Bakili yomwe ija,xul nso ndizomwezija za masaf komanso Action aid..DPP yawoyo palibe nchimodzi idapangapo
Kkkkkkk liars. Which land is it?
Zopusa
Mbava izi mukuuza ana
Muzatifuna anyani lnu
Serving seat?
Zimenezo muziwauza amunanu mukamaliza kuchipondako ife tikulira pano abale athu akuzuzika ku police osalakwa iowa akuona zopusa
Mai iwe which promised land?
From far she is looking like a Sangoma ( Sing’anga ) Kkkk
He is leading promise land to you and your husband.stop your rubish
Which promised land is Chiumia talking about?yes bwana until when?
no doubt for that as you all fitness the work of this man look at the fiber look at the analog to digital look at technical colleges we are developing
Has promised land changed the meaning olo mwamwa kachasu mai?
BLASPHAMY AT ITS BEST.
Ndiyemweyu uyu amati abwana akeo ndi a Life President
Your dreaming madam work up this is not the time to sleep and your munthalika which promise land are you talking about can tell malawias.
Which promised land??
She Is A Minister, What Else Can She Say?
If this lady was a maize seed,I could ve’ roasted.They’re the ones deceiving the president that everything is going to the right direction.They’re the ones misleading the head of state.
Stella Asani Ackson Kalaile Banda Gerald Chavez Kampanikiza …just come and read comments here as I have done
What else do you expect from a cabinet minister about her/his employer…..???
Kkkkkkk woyakha pemphelo awo kkkkk koma ndiyeeeee sitinayiwale
promised land? u mean the land of financial crisis $ the land full of politicians who r thieves?if it is thats ok!
Kkkkkkkk
kkkkkkk koma amai awa mutu ukugwila
The promised land which is hell!
I miss DR .H.Kamuzu Banda
Never
Nonsense: ukakhuta umaona onse akhuta
To the promised land #ONLYFORTHOSEWHOARESTEALINGOURMONEY
Its her right, she speaks what she sees
No one has the right to misinform Malawians.
She can’t afford to provide even a borehole in her constituency SHAME ON YOU ggirressi.
a laughing stock in the media.
A promised land?someone take her to St Johns Hospital before we loose her completely
bitch please, which promised are you talking? Stupid ugly bitch go to hell with your stupid idea ,Peter muntharika made Malawi into poorest country on earth coz of corruption.
Which promised land and who promised that land? Shut up.
Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk eeeeee kkkkkkk
Malawi @ 53.Its a pity.
Bread ali pakamwayo ndiyemwe akapangitsa kuyankhula zopusa ndi zonunkhazo.
Zoona mene aliri malawi pano wina wake oti analowa m’ class bwino bwino ndikumayankhula zinthu xonunkha ngati izi
It was 40 years to reach the promised land not so? How many years remaining?
Koma ndalamaaaa, iii,i immampangisa munthu wamkulu kupusa. Promised land yake ku hell?. Kukhala mmalawi nkulimba mtima ndithu.
Fuck that birch,does sheet even knw wat promised land is
Shupit chalu chakwanu
kma azimai a dpp muti ndchani makamaka…dzana tmamva misala ya grezder jeffrey,lero awa akt promised land..eeish!
Koma atumbuka sazatheka basi
Hihihihi. Pleasing her master for the new job
dat’s true to the land where blackouts are orders of the day
contaiminated water in the capital city being consumpted
she jst an agent
Maybe for you
she means ndata ibu ikumudikira manda
A mad person doesn’t know that he/she is mad.
Look at the the bitch saying Mtharika is leading Malawi to a promised land,the way she approaches the microphone is as if she is sulking Mtharikas dick! Bastard dirty bitch praat kak! !
Watch your language
Don’t talk like this please
no #fanuelGalu is right this bitch disgraced to Malawi nation, which promised land is this ugly bitch talking about? Peter muntharika made Malawi into poorest country on earth..
may be she is talking about the promised land of doom.
atumbuka inu
atumbukanso atani apa?
Kkkkkkkkkk guys waitha this fucking bitch and ang,,,,,,,,,,,, osati mitundu pano but malawi
NOTE:DDP is full of promises & lies!!!
Majority of malawians will respond to this during the 2019 polls hon minister..
she has waste my time reading this nosense so let me just say this word to her ” fuck u”
I think Grace makes insults to her constituents and Malawians. I am sure that she is out of her mind. Please take her to St John of God Hospital before we lose her completely.
Bwana mwayowoya apa
nothing to show at her constituency nkhata bay west and wi no know our reaction in next elections
Correct! That’s Dpp’s promised land of destruction she is talking about not the real promised of problems-free!
It depends on which promised land whether to hell or canan
Kumidima land,poverty land or mayb B13? Now it has become freedom of cheating.mwina akupita pa uwiri wawo
which promised land mrs chiumia mwangokamba izi kt abwana anuwo akukonden
FLAMES…THATS THE PERFECT DIRECTION
Total lie
Ng’uoooooooo
Even when the Jews were taking Jesus to the Golgotha with the cross on His back to them Golgotha was a promised land but to the followers of Christ Golgotha wasn’t the promised land.
Muziti is leading ur families to promising future
Men and Women, let’s vote between these two. Who can really lead Malawi to the promised land?
I for one, I go for Chakwera. No strings attached. What about you?
Sometimes its better to be silent. I remember late Bingu ( MHSRIP) saying “ntchito za manja anga zindichitira umboni” . What have you done to develop your area honourable minister?
land of big titties
Mchipululu simofera
A land of misery
Awanso nawo!
No wonder Chiumia is a lady thats why she is talking such silly words Muthalika gave her a good sex, now she has gone mad
Which land
Protecting her position.she cant talk bad about her boss thats diging her own grave.i could have done the same if i were in her shoes.atleast she showed us that she is blind
To the promised land?
Can someone visit Nkhata Bay west and see how hortible this woman can be.
Despite the CDF, she won’t show you what she has done with that money nor what her government has done. There are poor roads so that its hard to even connect communities.
Yes, she is enjoying the lavish of being a cabinet minister but the best she can do is close her mouth because its the opposite.
Perhaps, the collapsing of the justice system, the lack of better markets for farmers and these continued black outs, the failure by many students quslifying for university to afford university education, and yhose lucky graduating failing to secure employment or other opportunities is the heaven madam Chiumia is talking of. And what about the passport racket to foreigners under her ministry, where are the investigations? Eish
even roads leading to her constituency are impassable. May be she meant that APM is leading her to promised land.
Inuso kumangotsutsa zina zilizose,a chakwera anuwo anganunkhe kanthu.Murira simudati
Possibly yes. There are hardly bridges on Kakwewa, Kasangazi, mvunduzi rivers. On kakwewa people cross on water. There are poor bridges on roads as we travel from Kande to Tchesamu and Mapali.
Half of the territory in her constituency has no electricity so that women still use traditional methods of making flour. People live by using traditional ways of farming like use of shifting cultivation, there are more young people who drop out of school; its sad and i do not just know.
Kanganani mulira 2019 simunati muyesa macheza mwatikwana tione zina!
nkhata bay West is a laughing stock,, visit chitheka health center, , no impassable road no network, , people even don’t know when was her last seen to her constituency
Azichi wangu kulongolo pee panthazi chitukuko ziru pa teni.
Kkkkkkkkk. The Chronicles of Boot lickers. Part 1
Chitukuko chikuyenda bwanji kudela lanu? Osamapanga comment za dela la anzanu. Zikuoneka kuti Profigo akufotokoza zochitika kwawoko.
this so called chiumia,,eish come 2019 no vote iwi ku kadet,chitheka,tuwawanda,kauvi,mphweche,lukalazi,gesha and mzenga too
She might win. Underrate her at own peril.
She knows how to win. She has the best resources. But it will be sad
Profigo Xihevi Solus. The problem is chiefs and headmasters in the backward primary schools in her constituency. Once she gives them some cheap stuff and mabatchi, they forget everything.
Boza pela!
Hahahaha!!!!!Okay!!!
He is crazy
Zachamba basi
That is her opinion without that no bread and butter
kkk talking while dreaming…madness
promised land??? mwakhutako eti?
kkkkkkk
my advice to Chiumia pliz maintain your intergrity and hardworking dont much be involved with recycled politicians
Where is this promise land the honourable is bragging about ? Poor quality roads and spatial development ?
Wasuta kanundu
Chiumia and Msaka are the best ministers in peter’ cabinet, im telling you guys!
ok
KOMA UYU AKAKHUTA NYEMBA AMALAKHULA ZOSAVEKA! FUCK
You passportgate… you talking shit!!!
Promised land… My foot!!!!
First grade of Sativa Cannabis.
Plz someone tell her to avoid speaking to the media when she is in the influence of alcohol
Manje Chiumia amuika fupa nkamwa, ine pano naona kuti walije mfundo
Nonsense
To the honourable
mankhwara sanama mutu wayamba boil
Which prmised land he iz talking about, U foolish minister shut up ur probabolish. Mbuzi ya munthu iwe
I just pass on this coz am clean about politics…..
Idiot chiumia
Land without electricity lol…is this the land we’re waiting for?..or we can bak to our roots Kenani with Chakwela?
Zaziii
Mbunzi sinanga kunyasa kwake kujah kwatha datx y
Worst minister chiyambileni ndale kumalawi munangotoledwa komaso munangomva zapromised land eti,??
Kkkkkkkkkkkkk which promised land r u talking about ????????
Kkkkkkkkk mwina osati ndi mutu wa sewero la Pamajiga sabata ino?
😂😂😂😂😂 zaulendo uno izi
kkkkkkkkkkk
Panthazi ndi Giresaaaa Chiumia
promised land of doom.
Koma ndiye kkkkkkkkkkkk sukunama kho
I hate politics… 🙁
I hate politics… 🙁
akungotizunguliza mu chipululu kenani tikumuona
mukufuna mutamidwe ndi bwana eti?
Hahahaha APM iz jst trying to tek us back to pharaoh where nobody is allowed to oppose whatever the king says
Za chamba basi,,,
Aaaaaaaaa awaso
Exactly
Kkkkkkkkk which promised land?
Which promised land is ths?
This lady knows where her butter and bread comes from–m’mati angakambe chiani
Ndibwela komweko ku Capetown kudzakupatsa congrats
Ka gogo girl okhwima nkhope iwe
There must be a different meaning to Chiumia’s “PROMISED LAND”. For the then PROMISED land in the Bible, with APM of DPP, it’s maloto a chumba
so weed is real eti…
kkkkkkkkkkkk
anthu enawa amadabwitsa @ comred mayamiko
and soon this minister will be reported to Mental in Zomba
Twin wa WA Gefrey…
Kkkkk
Very real I think she took an overdose
Hahahah
vuto la zinthu izi ukamwa nthawi yaitali vimazunguza mutu
Chifukwa mukudya naye?
Promised land? Ur ass
promised land of DPP not Malawi
Hahaha wakukenani basi
She needs Psychiatric attention!
promised land??????
Awa akufuna ndalama ndiye sanganene zofooka za bwana wao atta pang’ono
Hahahahahaha 3rika prophecy