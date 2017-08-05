Recent News
Grace Chiumia

APM is leading Malawi to promised land – Chiumia

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security has claimed that President Peter Mutharika is leading the country to the promised land.

Chiumia made the remarks during the launch of Malawi Police, Defence and Security prayers at Police headquarters in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Chiumia says Mutharika is leading the country to the promised land.

In her speech, Chiumia said Mutharika is a visionary leader who is striving to make Malawi a great country and that his enemies will fail.

She further said her ministry is working tirelessly to make sure that peace in the country is maintained.

“My ministry is committed to ensure that people in the country are secured and accorded a robust and secure environment for economic activities. As security entities, we will remain committed to hard work, be people of integrity and be patriotic in order to serve our country better,” Chiumia said.

According to the minister, security agencies realized that they will not achieve the intended purpose of maintaining peace in the country if they work in isolation.

“This is why in today’s prayers, the emphasis has been on togetherness. Fully aware that their power in unity as security institutions we have one common goal that is to provide security to all Malawians so that they can live peacefully and be able to thrive be it spiritually, socially or economically,” Chiumia said.

She also admitted that some security officers misbehaves, an act which she said is not welcome because men in uniform are supposed to live by example.

185 Comments

  7. Mapulanga Ran on

    Hey,we A The Ones To Blaim 4 Positioning These Money Hungry Ppo Into Such Status.Come 2019,God Shud Gv Us Spirit Of Loving Our Country By Choosing Individuals Who Wil Have Responsibilities Towards Dev.

    Reply
  8. Stella Asani on

    Even the Israelis were in the Wilderness for 40 years and they had Manna, and Godly coverage But Malawi is a BURNING INFERNO OF POVERTY HAVE A HEART GRACE don’t provoke MALAWIANS 53 years tifera mu Wilderness

    Reply
  10. Ada Patrick Nyamkanda on

    my NkhataBay west has no electricity if we don’t have torches we can even sleep over a snake eish this woman again please people must stop casts votes under the influence of alcohol. She had enough time two terms in office she soon she is going to buy footballs and netballs to fool my people (abomination)

    Reply
  12. Michael Mwanafyale Mwakalenga on

    Go to hell… From Nyasaland to Malawi then to where…..??? These are the people that destroys the reputations of our leaders, they just appreciate the leadership even if things are not going well,, just for them to be perceived as gud people to the leaders, they love Malawi by criticise the leadership or collect the leadership for better Malawi.. Evil people!!!!

    I will cut ur nose when you will come to me and ask me to vote for you…..

    Only idiots and fools will not even take there precious time to think not vote for these people, but they will vote for them still,,, like headless chickens..

    I love my Malawi, but people are destroying my Malawi, it pains me a lot.. Only God will judge you people…

    Don’t come to me and say I want to be a born again… I will not help you,,, I will just help you to go to hell……

    Reply
  18. Masautso Tambala on

    Andale Ndi Anthu Osakhulupilika Ndasiya Kutsatira Ndale President Wadziko Kulephera Even Kutumiza Vp Wake Kumwambo Otsegulira Benga Parish Ku Nkhotakota?But This Government Is Full Of Fools!

    Reply
  20. Blester Chiport Mphande on

    Do u hav ears to hear,, or u eyes to see, ” Does a mother forget her bby on the breseat or fail to cherish the son of her womb? Grace U r stupd enough, the way u face looks is like u fackng private part u hasbnd fuckng u.

    Reply
  23. Blester Chiport Mphande on

    Must b stupid,,, hav u ever held abt promsd land? Satansm took plac in u hert thts Y u r nt carerng abt the vicms, end result Udah exkaliot wll vot 4 u. U wll sufer most bcoz hell z in u handz.I cant judge bt, Chiumia u must b again vry stupd wth u admn. N/b west wll no longer vote 4 notorius MPs.

    Reply
  24. Moses Chipote on

    Chilungamo chake nchoti pa azitsogoleri onse alamula dziko lino,alipoyu ndiye mapeto a azitsogoleri onse i thnk ndibwino kukhala opanda mtsogoleri kusiyana nzomwe zilipozi.

    Ku dela Kwa mai Chiumia, ndidera limozi lakufa kwambiri,misewu ndiya Bakili yomwe ija,xul nso ndizomwezija za masaf komanso Action aid..DPP yawoyo palibe nchimodzi idapangapo

    Reply
  42. Chikondano Khwadzu on

    If this lady was a maize seed,I could ve’ roasted.They’re the ones deceiving the president that everything is going to the right direction.They’re the ones misleading the head of state.

    Reply
  55. Evelyne Grace Kachingwe on

    She can’t afford to provide even a borehole in her constituency SHAME ON YOU ggirressi.
    a laughing stock in the media.
    A promised land?someone take her to St Johns Hospital before we loose her completely

    Reply
  56. J Kay Luciano on

    bitch please, which promised are you talking? Stupid ugly bitch go to hell with your stupid idea ,Peter muntharika made Malawi into poorest country on earth coz of corruption.

    Reply
  60. Yahya Billal Du'a on

    Bread ali pakamwayo ndiyemwe akapangitsa kuyankhula zopusa ndi zonunkhazo.

    Zoona mene aliri malawi pano wina wake oti analowa m’ class bwino bwino ndikumayankhula zinthu xonunkha ngati izi

    Reply
  73. Fanuel Ngalu on

    Look at the the bitch saying Mtharika is leading Malawi to a promised land,the way she approaches the microphone is as if she is sulking Mtharikas dick! Bastard dirty bitch praat kak! !

    Reply
  77. Joshua Mzembe on

    I think Grace makes insults to her constituents and Malawians. I am sure that she is out of her mind. Please take her to St John of God Hospital before we lose her completely.

    Reply
  85. Gift Kuchona on

    Even when the Jews were taking Jesus to the Golgotha with the cross on His back to them Golgotha was a promised land but to the followers of Christ Golgotha wasn’t the promised land.

    Reply
  87. Mahera on

    Men and Women, let’s vote between these two. Who can really lead Malawi to the promised land?
    I for one, I go for Chakwera. No strings attached. What about you?

    Reply
  88. James Ng'oma on

    Sometimes its better to be silent. I remember late Bingu ( MHSRIP) saying “ntchito za manja anga zindichitira umboni” . What have you done to develop your area honourable minister?

    Reply
  95. Salmin Dudha Kika on

    Protecting her position.she cant talk bad about her boss thats diging her own grave.i could have done the same if i were in her shoes.atleast she showed us that she is blind

    Reply
  96. Profigo Xihevi Solus on

    To the promised land?
    Can someone visit Nkhata Bay west and see how hortible this woman can be.

    Despite the CDF, she won’t show you what she has done with that money nor what her government has done. There are poor roads so that its hard to even connect communities.

    Yes, she is enjoying the lavish of being a cabinet minister but the best she can do is close her mouth because its the opposite.

    Perhaps, the collapsing of the justice system, the lack of better markets for farmers and these continued black outs, the failure by many students quslifying for university to afford university education, and yhose lucky graduating failing to secure employment or other opportunities is the heaven madam Chiumia is talking of. And what about the passport racket to foreigners under her ministry, where are the investigations? Eish

    Reply

