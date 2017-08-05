Man commits suicide after being denied sex

A 33-year-old man hanged himself on Thursday after his wife denied him sex in Mchinji district.

In a telephone interview, Mchinji police spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino identified the man as Genesis Simkhoza.

According to Lubrino, Simkhoza on Thursday went home late whilst drunk, a thing which did not go well with his wife.

“He then requested to sleep with the wife but the woman refused,” Lubrino said.

A fight erupted between the two, a situation that prompted the wife to leave for her parents’ house the same night.

Mchinji police mouthpiece told this publication that under influence of alcohol the man followed his wife and whilst there he continued using obscene language a thing which increased tension between the couple.

“Reacting to this, the wife thought it wise to inform the relatives of her husband’s behaviour.

“While the wife was still consulting, Simkhoza went back to his house where it is believed that he damaged and destroyed both windows and doors of his house before killing himself,” Lubrino told Malawi24.

When the woman got back home he found her husband’s body hanging from the roof of their house.

Postmortem conducted by Mchinji District Hospital officials revealed that he died due to strangulation.

Genesis Simkhoza hailed from Malindima village, Traditional Authority Simphasi in Mchinji.

In a related development, a 25-year-old man identified as Masauko Makiyi in the lakeshore district of Nkhotakota has committed suicide by hanging after suspecting his wife of having a secret lover.

Nkhotakota Police deputy spokesperson Paul Malimwe said Makiyi was suspecting his wife of having a love affair with another man.

According to Malimwe, on the night of 1 August the couple was discussing the matter and later the man left home saying he was going to his parents’ house in the same village which is almost a kilometre away.

“In the wee hours of August 2, 2017, Makiyi was found lifeless while hanging along Chankhombe River about some metres away from home. He used a string to take his life,” Malimwe said.

Medical personnel from Nkhotakota district hospital confirmed that death was due to strangulation.

However, police are still investigating further on the matter.

Makiyi hailed from Mvula village in the area of Traditional Authority Mphonde in Nkhotakota district.

Meanwhile, police are advising the general public to avoid resorting to taking own lives when confronted with such tough situations and instead to share all the grievances with reliable people for proper help.