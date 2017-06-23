Maneb to disregard Muslim eid holiday

The Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) has said that Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams will go on as planned on Monday despite the day being declared a public holiday.

Government announced on Thursday that Monday will be a public holiday as Muslims will be celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr (breaking of fasting).

Writing on its official Facebook page, the examinations body has told all students who are sitting for MSCE exams that the exams will go on despite the holiday.

“Take note that the 2017 Exam will proceed as time-tabled despite being a public holiday,” says the board.

Malawi24 caught up with some Muslim students in Malawi’s capital city Lilongwe who expressed worry over Maneb’s order.

The students told Malawi24 that as government has ordered that on Monday should be holiday, the board should have considered the day in their examinations calendar.

“We Muslims, attach huge importance to the holy month of Ramadan since we spend 30 days fasting and it is a must that we have to celebrate when breaking our fast. Maneb should have considered the day and let us celebrate eid,” said one student.

Malawi government through Ministry of Local government and Rural Development has advised that this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations marking the end of the holy month of Month of Ramadan will be observed either on Sunday or on Monday.

Ramadan is the eighth month in Islamic calendar. During the month Muslims across the world refrain from eating, drinking or any immoral act.