MoH satisfied with Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has expressed satisfaction with the measles and rubella vaccination campaign which commenced on Monday and ended on Friday.

Minister responsible Peter Kumpalume said this while commenting on how the exercise was conducted in all districts across the country.

He said at first the ministry was doubting if it would be able to reach every child in the country considering that they were targeting millions of children countrywide.

“So far we have managed to reach 80 percent of the children across the country, meaning we have managed to reach more children which is beyond our expectations,” he explained.

Kumpalume pointed out the use of good strategies during the exercise as one of the ways that has enabled it to reach such percentage of children.

He therefore commended parents for allowing their children to get vaccinated once they knew about the campaign saying the parents supported the ministry to reach many children.

According to Kumpalume, during the exercise the ministry faced challenges such as misconceptions and lack of knowledge on the vaccine.

During the five-day vaccination campaign which was being conducted in all public and CHAM health facilities as well as designated sites, a combined measles and rubella vaccine was being administered to children aged from 9 months to less than 15 years.

Deworming tablets were also being given to children aged from one year to under five years while vitamin A was supplemented to children aged from six months to less than five years.

The ministry of health will now introduce measles and rubella vaccine in its immunization schedule whereby children from nine to 23 months of age will be given two doses of combined measles and rubella vaccine to replace measles vaccine.