Road accidents continue claiming lives

As the country is still mourning 18 people who died in road accidents last week, another person has died after a car he was travelling in overturned thrice in Nkhotakota district.

Nkhunga police deputy spokesperson Precious Makuta identified the deceased as Mablex Disembala, 46, who was a teacher at Liwaladzi Community Day Secondary School in the district.

According to Makuta, the accident involved a Nissan Vanette minibus driven by Youngson Chadzamira, 20.

The minibus had three passengers on board and was coming from Dwangwa Trading Centre heading towards Nkhotakota

“Upon arrival at Vitekete area, the driver wanted to overtake two vehicles that were ahead of him and in course of doing this, he lost control of the vehicle,” he said.

The right front tyre of the car also got burst and as a result, the vehicle overturned thrice to the offside of the road. Disembala died on the spot while two other people sustained injuries.

The injured two including the driver were referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) for treatment.

The deceased hailed from Kamaani Village, Traditional Authority Chimutu in Lilongwe district.