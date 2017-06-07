Police officer who stole at Bakili’s residence on remand

A police officer arrested last week for stealing motor vehicle parts at former President Bakili Muluzi’s residence has been put on remand.

The police officer, Sergeant Osman B2965 who was attached to Muluzi’s residence at BCA Hill was arrested for stealing a spanner and three motor vehicle lenses.

The suspect has since been remanded at Chichiri Prison where he is awaiting trial.

The Limbe magistrate court was expected to start hearing his case on Monday but the court learnt that Osman’s lawyer David Nyasulu is barred by the Malawi Law Society from representing clients in court.

Nyasulu is among lawyers said to have misappropriated money belonging to clients.

Meanwhile, Nyasulu has been stopped from representing the police officer in court.

Renowned Chancellor College lecturer Mauya Msuku has since agreed to represent Osman on behalf of Nyasulu.