19 Malawian young leaders to participate in YALI Fellowship

United States Ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer has said young Malawian leaders who are set to leave for United States this month represent a bright future for Malawi.

Palmer made the remarks in Lilongwe when she met the 19 Malawian young leaders who will participate in the 2017 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) in the United States of America.

The US diplomat expressed optimism in the selected leaders saying that they are reflecting a promising future of the country.

“These 19 young leaders represent the very bright future ahead for Malawi. I am so pleased these young leaders have chosen to hone their professional skills in the United States of America,” Palmer said.

Malawi’s number of participants for the six-week leadership program has increased from 16 in 2016 to 19 this year.

YALI aims at investing in the next generation of African leaders. Every year, the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders takes young African leaders to the United States for academic instruction, practical experience, and mentorship and entrepreneurship.

Since the Mandela Washington Fellowship began in 2014, 33 young Malawians have participated in the program.